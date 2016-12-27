Mum: Carrie Fisher in 'stable condition'
US actress Carrie Fisher is in stable condition, her mother Debbie Reynolds said on Sunday, after the Star Wars star suffered a cardiac arrest two days earlier.
"Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans and friends, I thank you for your prayers and good wishes," Reynolds said on Twitter.
Fisher suffered heart problems on a flight and received emergency treatment on the plane before she was rushed to a hospital.
A stable condition would be an upgrade from Friday, when her brother said she was in critical condition. - REUTERS