Mum: Carrie Fisher in 'stable condition'

US actress Carrie Fisher is in stable condition, her mother Debbie Reynolds said on Sunday, after the Star Wars star suffered a cardiac arrest two days earlier.

"Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans and friends, I thank you for your prayers and good wishes," Reynolds said on Twitter.

Fisher suffered heart problems on a flight and received emergency treatment on the plane before she was rushed to a hospital.