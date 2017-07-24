New Justice League trailer unveiled at Comic-Con

After smashing box-office records this year, Wonder Woman received the loudest cheers among the DC superheroes gathered on Saturday at San Diego's annual Comic-Con to present new footage for Warner Bros' comic book film franchise.

A teaser of the upcoming slate shown to the 6,500 attendees at the panel gave a glimpse of Wonder Woman II, a presumed sequel to last month's Wonder Woman movie that is on track to become the second-highest grossing movie of this year.

No further details were revealed about Wonder Woman II, but star Gal Gadot joined Ben Affleck (Batman), Ezra Miller (Flash), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman) to present the latest trailer for November's Justice League movie.