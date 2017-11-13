New Swift album tops charts

Taylor Swift's new album Reputation soared to the top of the iTunes charts on its first day of release on Friday, earning mixed reviews while fans devoured the lyrics for clues about her latest targets.

Reputation, her first studio album in three years, marks another transformation in image for the 27-year-old US pop star.

Fans and music writers saw hints of her ex-boyfriends Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston as possible subjects in the tracks I Did Something Bad and Dancing With Our Hands Tied.

Her current love, British actor Joe Alwyn, was widely seen as the inspiration for some of the more romantic tracks, such as Gorgeous and Delicate.