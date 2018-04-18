Newlywed Amy Schumer feels prettiest when not thinking about her looks

“I thought, this is someone I would like to commit to, and I think we would really make it through the tough times in life.” – Amy Schumer (left) on husband Chris Fischer

Newlywed Amy Schumer doesn't need a bump on the head to be like her character Renee in her new comedy I Feel Pretty.

The 36-year-old US actress practically glows as she walks into the interview room at the Whitby Hotel in New York City, wearing an orange slit skirt, orange top, white sweater and gold sandals from the new line of clothes she'll soon be debuting.

Two days after going public with their relationship, Schumer married chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer, 37, in a surprise wedding on Feb 13 in Malibu, California, with celebrity pals Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal, Judd Apatow and David Spade in attendance.

The honeymoon was in Italy, where Fischer had to cook at a festival in Milan.

In I Feel Pretty, which opens here tomorrow and also stars Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps and Emily Ratajkowski, Renee is beset by low self-esteem - until she falls off an exercise machine in spin class, hits her head and wakes up thinking she's a supermodel.

Though her appearance did not change, her newfound self-confidence causes her life to turn around, and she learns that pretty girls have problems too and that it's not how you look but how you feel about how you look that makes the difference.

Have there been times when you felt bad about yourself ?

I have had those moments which we can all relate to, but what I have learned in my own life, it's not really how you look.

This is the most I have ever weighed, I am older than I have ever been and I have never felt better. It's because I love my heart and I know who I am.

When do you feel prettiest?

I feel prettiest when I don't think about what I look like, when I feel really comfortable. When you realise, 'oh, I haven't looked in a mirror for hours'.

And when I am hanging out with my friends, just my girls or my family, no make-up, sweat pants, just being myself.

How did you meet Chris?

My assistant Molly is his sister. She had introduced me to her brother just as a chef. I was visiting Martha's Vineyard, the (Massachusetts) island that they are from, with my family, and he was cooking for us, and I thought he was so cute.

I kind of dismissed him. And he got to know me with my family, no make-up... After five or six months, we started looking at each other a little bit differently, and then we asked Molly if it was okay with her.

I think she said yes because she was afraid of losing her job. (laughs)

I am 36 and I had been dating forever and I just really wasn't interested in settling. I never fantasised about getting married.

And then I met him and he is just the kindest, smartest, funniest, most giving person I had ever met, and I wanted to partner up with him.

I thought, this is someone I would like to commit to, and I think we would really make it through the tough times in life.

Do you give Lawrence advice about relationships?

She is wise and she has been famous for so long, I have a lot to learn from her.

Yeah, we look to each other and give advice. Mostly unsolicited advice.

She was talking about how she was hitting on (70-year-old US actor) Larry David at my wedding. And as her friend, I am like, 'Hey, let's steer you in another direction'. (Laughs)

We felt really close to each other right away when we met. We feel really connected, because growing up, people were telling us to shut up and let the boys be funny and let the boys say their thoughts first.

And we both always rejected that, and we are confident in ourselves and love our friends fiercely and are also complete a**holes. And we have fun and yeah, she feels like family.

Tell us about your Monique Lhuillier wedding gown, the only dress you tried on, just four days before the nuptials.

I had never heard of Monique Lhuillier or whatever. My relationship to fashion is through my stylist Leesa Evans.

She brought in a whole rack of dresses, and I tried that dress, and I liked it, and so I didn't try any others.

I didn't have to wear Spanx, I didn't wear a bra, I didn't have to suck in or anything, I could be totally free and be myself. And peeing was pretty easy.

What is married life like?

It was our two-month anniversary yesterday. It feels nice, I feel settled with him, he is my partner, no question. We committed to each other and I like I am never going to get a text that says 'You up?' again.

I am not going to go home with someone, and I don't have to meet another person's family. This is it. I really feel that and I feel calm.