No Blinkin Park after Bennington’s death

Blink-182 on Saturday called off stadium shows they had planned with Linkin Park, whose singer Chester Bennington killed himself in an apparent suicide last week.

The bands, two of the top-selling US rock acts at the turn of the century, had been set to team up for Blinkin Park concerts at New York's Citi Field baseball stadium on Friday and two days later at Hershey Park in Pennsylvania.

A day after Linkin Park scrapped their North American tour - to promote their new album One More Light - in light of their frontman's suicide, Blink-182 said they would not go ahead on their own and that the shows were cancelled.

"Blink-182 are wrecked by the loss of our friend and amazing musician Chester Bennington," the group said in a statement. "We could never imagine playing Blinkin Park without his incredible talent and voice. It just would not be possible."

Bennington, 41, had struggled with drug and alcohol problems. His body was found in his bedroom at his Los Angeles home last Thursday.