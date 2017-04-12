Now showing

POP AYE (M18)

Rating: 3.5/5

You have to hand it to local director Kirsten Tan. We have seen many buddy road trip movies before, but how about one with an elephant as the supporting actor?

This indie drama follows Thana (Thaneth Warkulnukroh), a middle-aged architect whose illustrious career is being undermined by his younger colleagues.

Disillusioned both at work and at home - his marriage is on the rocks - Thana chances upon an elephant one day, which turns out to be childhood "pal" Pop Aye (Bong the elephant).

And so begins the road trip through rural Thailand, as Thana attempts to take Pop Aye from Bangkok back to his small village.

Warkulnukroh anchors the film very well, and overall, Tan delivers an impactful and thought-provoking film. Well done. - JOANNE SOH

PHOTO: SHAW ORGANISATION

MEAN DREAMS (PG13)

Rating: 3/5

This thriller is about a teenage boy (Josh Wiggins) who goes on a mission to save his neighbour-girlfriend (Sophie Nelisse) from her abusive father (Bill Paxton), who ends up hunting the lovers down.

In one of his last acting roles, the late Paxton does an amazing job capturing the essence of a true villain - and it isn't because of the guns or moustache.

His menacing, violent performance makes you realise his character is someone who could do far more than beat his own daughter.

However, the excessive interaction between the young lovers take away the thrill in most parts. - CHARMAINE SOH