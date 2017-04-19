Now showing

BITTER HARVEST (NC16)

Rating: 3

Set in 1930s Ukraine, Bitter Harvest has the Holodomor, an actual event that killed millions of Ukrainians, as its backdrop.

Unfortunately, the tragedy of the man-made famine genocide is downplayed for the shallow romance between Yuri (Max Irons) and Natalka (Samantha Barks).

Growing up together, the couple have known each other for most of their life, but this part of the movie is so underdeveloped I didn't see a point in the love story.

And although the actors manage to bring out heightened emotions which support the storyline, the plot is mostly underwhelming.

Nonetheless, Bitter Harvest remains a watchable effort that sheds light on the atrocities that happened under Joseph Stalin's rule.

- CHARMAINE SOH

PHOTO: TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX

GIFTED (PG13)

Rating: 4

Best known as Captain America, Chris Evans now takes on a refreshing fatherly role as Frank Adler, a single man raising his late sister's seven-year-old daughter Mary (Mckenna Grace).

Like her mum who was a math genius before committing suicide, the girl also has extraordinary mathematical abilities.

Evans is surprisingly good as a father figure and Grace's performance is impressive, radiating intelligence without looking like she swallowed chunks of information before spouting it all out.

But it's the heartwarming moments between Frank and Mary that pulls the ultimate heartstrings, as the drama centres on their tight bond.

- CHARMAINE SOH