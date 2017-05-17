Now showing

ALIEN: COVENANT (M18) - 4/5

A huge improvement on the often ridiculous Prometheus. There's a lot to enjoy with this, especially for that sense of unrelenting terror.

Once things go wrong for the colonists, there's little respite and much gore.

Thanks to CGI, the creatures move a little too well compared to before but they are still chilling all the same.

While Danny McBride is surprisingly good, this is Michael Fassbender's film.

Director Ridley Scott has delivered his darkest film for some time while delivering that distinctive style that sadly only seems to crop up every decade or so. - JONATHAN ROBERTS

THIS IS NOT WHAT I EXPECTED (PG) - 3/5

It was a visual gastronomic experience as I drooled over the culinary offerings in the movie, directed by Derek Hui.

Eccentric hotel tycoon and foodie Lu Jin (Takeshi Kaneshiro) is extremely difficult to please, until he meets talented sous chef Gu Shengnan (Zhou Dongyu), who whips up dishes that he is truly satisfied with.

The two don't meet in person but they share a mutual appreciation for each other.

Yet in reality, they are arch-enemies whose every encounter is a disaster until their identities are revealed by accident.

I thought it was odd to cast a 25-year-old actress and a 43-year-old actor as a couple at first, but it turned out surprisingly well.

But to the romantics out there, don't expect to meet Prince Charming like this in real life.-ELAINE LEE