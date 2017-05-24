Now showing

THIS BEAUTIFUL FANTASTIC (PG)- 3/5

This tale revolves around an unlikely friendship between the reclusive Bella (Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay), who wants to write children's books, and her grumpy neighbour Alfie (Tom Wilkinson).

When her landlord threatens to evict her over her overgrown garden, she tries to restore it to its former glory. Enter the old widower, who inspires her with his knowledge of plants.

It's a sweet story about total opposites developing a bond. But at certain points, Bella seems to disregard her obsessive-compulsive disorder. Instead, her mental health issues are disturbingly treated more as quirks rather than something serious. - CHARMAINE SOH

WAR MACHINE (NC16) - 2/5

In 2010, Rolling Stone magazine published a tell-all on a partying general, and he got fired.

One expects a fictional adaptation of that with Brad Pitt as star and producer,on Netflix no less (it opens on Friday) to have a bit of a bite. But the result? Meh.

Pitt plays four-star General Glen McMahon - based on real-life general Stanley McChrystal but he isn't convincing as a squinty caricature in this satire of war and politics.

Still, there are some laugh-out-loud moments, especially from Ben Kingsley as former president of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai. - JULIANA JUNE RASUL