Now showing

Jun 21, 2017 06:00 am

DESPICABLE ME 3 (PG)  3/5

Credit has to be given to the film-makers for creating amusing villains.

Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker) is an embittered former child star who wants Hollywood to pay for cancelling his show.

Dressed in a purple outfit with oversized shoulder pads, pump sneakers and a flat-top mullet, Balthazar is a throwback to the 80s.

He even commits crime to 80s music by Michael Jackson, A-ha and Madonna.

The movie is about how Gru (Steve Carell) and his new wife, Lucy (Kristen Wiig), are hot on Balthazar's heels.

There is also a sweet subplot about Gru finding his long-lost twin brother, Dru, who aspires to be a super-villain just like his brother. Of course, Dru does not know that Gru has given up being on the dark side.

The quick-tempo movie is as hilarious and adorable as the earlier films. The Minions are also back to add to the fun. - JOANNE SOH

THE PROMISE (PG13)    3/5

The largely forgotten atrocities of the early 20th-century Armenian Genocide form the backdrop of this historical romance between American photojournalist Chris (Christian Bale), Paris-educated Armenian artist Ana (Charlotte Le Bon) and Armenian medical student Mikael (Oscar Isaac).

The strong cast makes this a compelling watch, but there is not much tension in the supposed love triangle.

Also, the human catastrophe becomes a generic portrayal that we have seen before in holocaust flicks.

The intent of the film is admirable but it is let down by the execution, and it moves along a tad slowly. - JOANNE SOH

