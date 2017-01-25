Now showing

TAKE 2 (PG13): 3.5/5

Here is another Chinese New Year movie executive produced by Jack Neo and directed by Ivan Ho, with the same feel-good plotline like Neo's other movies.

Its main cast features several familiar local faces such as Wang Lei, Ryan Lian, Maxi Lim and Gadrick Chin.

The plot revolves around the lives of four ex-convicts trying to turn over a new leaf.

Ah Hu (Lian), Mad Dog (Lei), Jian Ren (Lim) and Sha Bao (Chin) start a food and beverage business, but their past catches up with them as Ah Hu's teenage son, played by Shawn Ho, gets into trouble for selling drugs.

It is nice to see a heavy topic on ex-convicts being made into a light-hearted film while still keeping the comedic factor and emotions running high.

Credit goes to the talented cast. - RACHEL CHAN

KUNG FU YOGA (PG): 3/5

Watch this if you are a fan of Jackie Chan and would like to indulge yourself in a visual feast this Chinese New Year.

Directed by Stanley Tong, this movie sees Chan as Jack, an archaeologist in search of ancient treasures.

Just as in The Myth in 2005, Chan is accompanied by an Indian beauty.

This time, he has Disha Patani as Professor Ashmita and her assistant Kyra (Amrya Dastur) with him to locate India's lost treasures of the Magadha kingdom.

The ragtag team's adventures take them from the high plateaus of Tibet to metropolitan Dubai and finally, to mesmerising India.

The group also employ yoga and gongfu techniques in times of need.

Although the story is inspired by a historical event, the mediocre storyline and routine fighting bored me after a while, but the beautiful cinematography saves it all.

Be sure to watch out for Chan dancing to Bollywood tunes - he is good at it. - ELAINE LEE