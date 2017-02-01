Now showing

RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER (NC16)

The Resident Evil movies work for me for one reason: Milla Jovovich.

This is her sixth outing as zombie killer Alice yet she looks the same as she did in the first Resident Evil flick back in 2002.

Over the years, she has turned Alice into an empathetic anti-hero and you cannot help but feel for her, one who has gone through so much and has been left for dead so many times.

For those who did not follow the series, you can easily pick up the plot in the prologue.

But plots are not crucial in the Resident Evil movies.

It is all about how Jovovich kicks butt, how her kill count gets higher, how the undead creatures get wackier, and how the villains get crazier.

"I have been doing this my whole life," says Alice to a ragtag group of survivors of the zombie apocalypse.

That statement mirrors Jovovich's career. She has made the billion-dollar franchise her own.

The franchise is meant to be fun B-horror/action, and it has certainly achieved that.

- JOANNE SOH

Rating: 3/5

A KIND OF MURDER (PG13)

Patrick Wilson plays architect and amateur crime writer Walter Stackhouse, who lives with his unstable wife, Clara (Jessica Biel).

His desire to be rid of Clara escalates when he meets the sexy and bohemian Ellie (Haley Bennett).

Walter also develops an interest in the murder of a woman who, he suspects, has been killed by her husband. Things get complicated when Clara goes missing.

Set in the 1960s, this drama is lovely to look at. The production design is sophisticated, and the cast cannot be more gorgeous.

But the plot is convoluted, and the characters are bland.

Such a waste of talent.

- JOANNE SOH

Rating: 2/5