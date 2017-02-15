Now showing

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA (NC16) - 3.5/5

Casey Affleck has earned much praise for his performance in this drama and deservedly so.

His Lee Chandler is such a tortured soul, one who does not see redemption waiting for him. Not that he wants to be redeemed in the first place.

The story revolves around how an angsty Lee, who is working as a janitor in Boston, is called back to his small hometown after his older brother's sudden death.

This leads him to be the legal guardian of his teenage nephew, Patrick (Lucas Hedges).

And this means having to return to the place he has been trying to run from.

Hedges is one to watch too, and when you throw in Michelle Williams as Lee's ex-wife, you have a powerful trinity that will keep you engrossed.

If Affleck were not up against Denzel Washington for the upcoming Best Actor Oscar honour, he would be a shoo-in to win. - JOANNE SOH

JACKIE (NC16) - 3.5/5

Natalie Portman is at her best playing characters who want to be seen as perfect.

She did that in Black Swan (2010), and she won the Best Actress Oscar.

And she is doing it again, as one of America's most public figures, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy.

But how the story affects you depends on how familiar you are with that piece of US history.

Jackie follows the aftermath ofUS president John F. Kennedy's assassination, zooming in on how Jackie fought to portray the perfect widow while struggling emotionally in private.

Pale and gaunt, Portman not only looks the part - those vintage costumes are perfect for her - she manages to channel the grief and pain powerfully. - JOANNE SOH

A CURE FOR WELLNESS (M18) - 3/5

Is there a cure for the disturbing scenes I've witnessed here?

This psychological horror thriller is one of those movies where everything is so aesthetically pleasing to the eyes.

But the plot line gradually veers towards the slightly disappointing.

Dane DeHaan stars as workaholic Lockhart, who travels to the Swiss Alps to bring his company's chief executive officer back from an iffy and remote wellness centre, where Dr Volmer (Jason Isaacs) is the head.

He soon realises that things are not what they seem and has no choice but to be admitted as a patient after getting into a car crash.

Director Gore Verbinski really brings everything to the table in terms of his beautiful screen direction that has a certain creepiness to it.

The gory scenes are excruciatingly slow and unnecessarily dragged out.

The beginning looks so promising, but it gets too weird and confusing towards the end. - RACHEL CHAN