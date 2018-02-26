Oprah Winfrey says 'definitely not running' for US president

Oprah Winfrey put to rest any questions about a potential 2020 bid for the US presidency, declaring on a late-night talk show on Thursday that she is "definitely not running".

The media mogul, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, was emphatic in her response to host Kimmel's question about whether she would run.

"Where do I look into the camera? I am definitely not running for president," Winfrey said.

Last month, Winfrey fans lit up Twitter with calls for her to run for president in 2020 against US President Donald Trump after she gave a speech at the Golden Globe awards show in support of those who have exposed sexual misconduct.