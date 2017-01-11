Organic sounds were made with natural elements

It may be an alien movie, but Arrival has none of the sounds usually associated with such movies - no warp speed, Martian death rays or beeping robots.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times yesterday, supervising sound editor Sylvain Bellemare and re-recording mixer Bernard Gariepy Strobl said director Denis Villeneuve wanted a sound that was not "electronic".

Mr Bellemare said: "Denis wanted to do another type of science fiction. So he wanted to use an approach of (making) the sound really organic."

How did they create that organic sound?

Mr Bellemare said they started with a New Zealand-based sound designer who had worked on many Peter Jackson movies.

He said they started the design of those organic voices using an old trick - animals.

Mr Strobl said: "There were definitely some marine animals that were used in it that we can recognise, some whales in the recipe."

Mr Bellemare said they had 11 different devices for communication and that "they were all made of certain types of walkie-talkies and devices".

On the natural-sounding noises for the vessel, he said: "We really made the vessel like there is a mountain moving. We do not hear any engine. We just hear the movement of the rocks and ice."