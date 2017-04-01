Oscars to retain PwC despite error

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has spared accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) the axe despite the Oscars mix-up.

The company took responsibility after the wrong movie was announced as best picture at the Feb 26 ceremony, blaming two of its staff for the error.

"After a thorough review... the board has decided to continue working with PwC," Ms Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the Academy president, wrote in an e-mail on Wednesday to Academy members.

PwC accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz were in charge of handing out the winning envelopes to presenters.

But a mix-up resulted in Mr Cullinan handing Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway a duplicate of the best actress envelope instead.

Ms Boone Isaacs outlined a detailed set of new measures intended to avoid such errors in the future.