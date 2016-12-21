Other films about being lost in space

PHOTOS:20TH CENTURY FOX, WARNER BROS, MEDIACORP

1. The Martian (2015)

Directed by Ridley Scott, The Martian stars Matt Damon as an astronaut mistakenly presumed dead and left behind on Mars. It depicts his struggle to survive and efforts to rescue him.

2. Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar, by superstar director Christopher Nolan, is a movie that crosses time and space. It is about a crew of astronauts who travel through a wormhole in search of a new home for humanity.

3. Gravity (2013)

Sandra Bullock and George Clooney star as astronauts stranded in space after the destruction of their space shuttle. They subsequently attempt to return to Earth.

4. Moon (2009)

Moon follows a man, played by Sam Rockwell, experiencing a personal crisis as he nears the end of a three-year solitary stint mining Helium-3 on the far side of the moon.