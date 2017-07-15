Pamela Anderson drops out of vegan restaurant project
Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson dropped out of a pop-up vegan restaurant project on the French Riviera days after its opening, saying it did not meet "expectations or agreements".
She said on Wednesday she could no longer be associated with La Table du Marche, run by French chef Christophe Leroy in Saint-Tropez.
In a statement, Anderson referred to "the mistreatment of staff" and a "complete lack of respect". It opened on July 4 with Anderson promising a "sexy" and 100 per cent vegan experience for 50 days.