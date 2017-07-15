Movies

Pamela Anderson drops out of vegan restaurant project

Jul 15, 2017 06:00 am

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson dropped out of a pop-up vegan restaurant project on the French Riviera days after its opening, saying it did not meet "expectations or agreements".

She said on Wednesday she could no longer be associated with La Table du Marche, run by French chef Christophe Leroy in Saint-Tropez.

In a statement, Anderson referred to "the mistreatment of staff" and a "complete lack of respect". It opened on July 4 with Anderson promising a "sexy" and 100 per cent vegan experience for 50 days. - AFP

Actors Shemar Moore and Anna Chlumsky present the Emmy nominees.
TV

A-list actresses flock from silver screen to small screen

