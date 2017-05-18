Perry to judge new American Idol
US pop star Katy Perry will join reality singing competition American Idol on ABC, the network said on Tuesday.
It is adding a big name with legions of young fans for the American Idol revival. Perry, 32, is the first major name to come aboard the reboot of the show, which was cancelled by Fox Broadcasting last year after 15 seasons amid declining viewership ratings. The new American Idol will air next year.
"I'm always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough - from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music," Perry said in a statement from ABC.
No other judges have been named yet. - REUTERS