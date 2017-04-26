Movies

Pierre Png, Fiona Xie and Tan Kheng Hua join cast of Crazy Rich Asians

Local actors Pierre Png (right), Fiona Xie (left) and Tan Kheng Hua will join the cast of Crazy Rich Asians. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO, THE NEW PAPER
Local actors Pierre Png, Fiona Xie and Tan Kheng Hua have joined the large Asian cast of the highly-anticipated Hollywood film Crazy Rich Asians.

No details were available on their roles.

The contemporary romantic comedy, directed by Jon M. Chu, is based on Singapore-born author Kevin Kwan's 2013 worldwide best-seller about wealthy families living in Singapore.

It will be shot entirely on location here and in Malaysia. Filming began yesterday.

Crazy Rich Asians follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu (US actress Constance Wu) as she accompanies her wealthy longtime boyfriend Nick Young (Singapore-based actor Henry Golding) to his best friend's wedding in Singapore.

Other cast members include Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina and Ronny Chieng.

