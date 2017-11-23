Pixar chief to take leave of absence

Walt Disney executive John Lasseter, who heads animation at both Disney and Pixar, told company staff on Tuesday that he was taking a six-month leave of absence following what he called "missteps", according to an internal memo.

"It's never easy to face your missteps, but it's the only way to learn from them," the 60-year-old pioneering director of Toy Story and its sequel Toy Story 2 said in the memo, in which he apologised to employees who felt "disrespected or uncomfortable".

"I especially want to apologise to anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug or any other gesture they felt crossed the line in any way, shape, or form."

Entertainment trade paper The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report on Lasseter's leave-taking, describing a "pattern of alleged misconduct detailed by Disney/Pixar insiders" by him. - REUTERS

Kendall Jenner is highest paid model

US model Kendall Jenner topped a list on Tuesday of the world's highest paid models, edging Brazil's Gisele Bundchen out of the No. 1 spot for the first time in 15 years in a ranking that reflected the growing power of social media influencers.

Jenner, 22, the half sister of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian, earned an estimated US$22 million (S$29.7 million) in the past year, thanks both to her runway fashion jobs and an 84 million-strong Instagram following that helped her launch her own clothing line and win deals with the likes of adidas and Estee Lauder, Forbes said.