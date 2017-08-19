Plans afoot for Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off

Oscar-nominated film-maker Stephen Daldry is in early talks to direct a Star Wars spin-off about Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi, US media reported on Thursday.

There is no script yet and no actor lined up to play the bearded warrior and sage made famous by the late English actor Alec Guinness in the original series of films.

Scottish actor Ewan McGregor, who played Kenobi in the prequel series, will be an early favourite for the role, although at 46 he might be a stretch if the film concentrates on the character's formative years.

The Hollywood Reporter said Daldry will be part of the team overseeing the development and writing if the deal is to go ahead.

Lucasfilm, which is owned by Disney, is in the middle of a trilogy of "anthology" films running in the even years alongside its main trilogy, which falls in odd years.