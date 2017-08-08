Pratt and Faris call it quits

US actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are splitting up after eight years of marriage, they announced in a joint statement on Sunday.

"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," Pratt posted on his official Facebook page.

The couple have a five-year-old boy, Jack.

"Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward," they said.