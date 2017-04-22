Prince remembered in hometown

Prince's purple-clad fans converged yesterday in Minnesota, in the United States, for a celebration of the late pop legend one year after his sudden death at age 57 from an accidental overdose of powerful painkillers.

But discord over commercialisation of his legacy clouded the anniversary.

Prince's Paisley Park estate - once mythically hermetic but opened since his death to paid tours - was the centre of festivities with plans for concerts, panel talks and a dance party.

George Clinton, the 75-year-old whose popularisation of funk music in the 1970s helped pave the way for Prince, opened the ticketed Celebration at Paisley Park.

Bridges, stadiums and other landmarks in Minneapolis and adjacent St. Paul were being lit up purple for two nights in tribute to Prince, who despite his international fame had happily stayed in his hometown. - AFP

Lauren Hutton models Calvin Klein underwear at 73

US model-actress Lauren Hutton is turning heads again by appearing in a commercial for Calvin Klein underwear at the age of 73.

She is one of the women between the ages of 18 and 73 featured in the new black-and-white ad by film-maker Sofia Coppola, 46.

Rashida Jones, Maya Thurman-Hawke, Chase Sui Wonders, Nathalie Love, Laura Harrier and Kirsten Dunst also make appearances. All were personally selected by Coppola, who said she wanted to do the opposite of most lingerie ads and instead "showcase cool, smart women with real bodies and who are approachable".

Hutton appears briefly lounging on a bed in an unbuttoned blouse with a white bra underneath. - REUTERS

Eastwood to direct film on train attack

US actor-director Clint Eastwood is to direct the heroic true story of three Americans who stopped a terrorist plot on a train bound for Paris.

The as-yet-untitled project will be based on The 15.17 To Paris: The True Story Of A Terrorist, A Train, And Three American Heroes by friends Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone, with journalist Jeffrey E. Stern, entertainment website Deadline Hollywood reported.

In August 2015, the trio - one of whom was in the Oregon National Guard and another in the US Air Force - foiled a gunman on a train from Amsterdam to Paris who had enough ammo to kill 500 people.

They overpowered 25-year-old Moroccan national Ayoub El Khazzani after he came out of a toilet armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, an automatic pistol and a box-cutter, shooting and seriously wounding a passenger. - AFP

PHOTO: FOX INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS

The X-Files is out there... again

Mulder and Scully's search for the truth will continue in a new series of Fox's hit sci-fi show The X-Files, the TV network said on Thursday, a year after it was revived.

The X-Files will return in the fall with 10 new episodes that will see fictional FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) investigating cases involving unexplained and often extraterrestrial cases.