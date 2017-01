Friends and family of Hollywood stars Carrie Fisher, 60, and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, 84, attended a private memorial service on Thursday at their Beverly Hills home. Best known as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, Fisher,died on Dec 27, followinga heart attack on a flight from Britain. A day later, Reynolds, who was in musicals, such as Singin' In The Rain, died from a stroke. Meryl Streep sang at the service.