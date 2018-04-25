Rampage’s green screen scenes a huge challenge: Naomie Harris

Nominated last year for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance as the protagonist's junkie mother in the Oscar-winning film Moonlight, Naomie Harris switches gears from drama to action for monster flick Rampage, which is currently showing here.

The 41-year-old English actress plays Dr Kate Caldwell, a discredited genetic engineer who teams up with Dwayne Johnson's primatologist Davis to stop genetically mutated creatures from destroying Chicago.

What drew you to Rampage and to the character of Kate?

I was promoting Moonlight and was being perceived as the character I played in that film, Paula. I like to play different characters, to surprise myself and have a varied body of work. The role of Kate in Rampage is a million miles away from Paula, and I wanted to do something fun and lighthearted.

I also connected with Kate because I empathised with her journey and her desire to make a difference, and to right the wrong she created - a pathogen that has become weaponised.

How was it to work opposite Johnson?

It was wonderful because he has such charisma. His million-watt smile lights up an entire room. You can't help but be charmed and moved by it. He brings such commitment to the set that it changes the energy. Everybody's spirit was lifted. It was delightful to see.

You have done some stunt work on the James Bond films as Eve Moneypenny, but perhaps not to the degree of Rampage. What was that like?

I am not used to working against green screen, so that was a huge challenge, and I am grateful to have had Dwayne with me. He is the best at that kind of thing, and he is an expert guide.

Johnson said you quickly became proficient at all of that.

That is so funny because I was so struggling (laughs). I was like a deer in the headlights. It was terrifying for me, because it was all done so quickly. My most challenging action scenes were set in a helicopter. There was nothing other than a massive green screen in front of me and some tennis balls with numbers on them.

I was told, "Look left at tennis ball number three, and be terrified because a building is collapsing in front of you. And now turn to the right and look at tennis ball number seven, and there is another helicopter coming your way."

It was really difficult for me.

But then I decided to approach those scenes more playfully. They ended up opening a world of imagination and fun for me.

What was it like working with performance-capture artist Jason Liles, who plays George the gorilla?

Jason gave us so much and really helped us connect with George.

At first, I didn't realise we were going to have the privilege of working with an actor playing George. I thought we would have a cardboard cutout as our point of reference. So it was amazing to have Jason there, because he gave us all the emotions to react to.

And he is such a brilliant performer. I remember a scene where George is crying. Jason was welling up and his nose was running.

He was so in the moment, and we couldn't help but be moved by him.