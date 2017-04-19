Rare Lamborghinis make movie debuts in action blockbusters

Lamborghinis are blazing a trail on the big screens.

Two V12-powered supercars - the collector's model Lamborghini Murcielago, which is no longer in production, and the highly exclusive Lamborghini Centenario - will be making their movie debuts in action blockbusters The Fate Of The Furious and Transformers: The Last Knight respectively.

In the former, which is currently showing here, the Murcielago is the car of choice for fast-talking ladies' man Roman (Tyrese Gibson), appearing in several scenes in an eye-catching shade of orange.

In Transformers: The Last Knight, which opens here on June 22, watch the racing beast Centenario transform into a Transformer robot.

In celebration of the 100th birth anniversary of Mr Ferruccio Lamborghini, founder of the brand, the Centenario was last year conceived with the aim of exploring new tech and design opportunities.