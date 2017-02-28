Movies

Record-breaking moments

(From left) Winners Mahershala Ali, Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Casey Affleck.PHOTO: AFP
Feb 28, 2017 06:00 am
  • This is the first Oscars in a decade with multiple black acting winners.
  • Mahershala Ali becomes the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar.
  • Viola Davis is the first black actress to receive the triple crown for acting - Oscar, Emmy and Tony.
  • Damien Chazelle, 32, becomes the youngest person to win Best Director.
  • Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them is the first Harry Potter film to bag an Oscar with a win for Best Achievement in Costume Design.
  • Kevin O'Connell finally ended his own record-breaking Oscar losing streak after winning sound mixing for Hacksaw Ridge. He had been nominated 20 times before.
  • O.J.: Made In America, with a runtime of 467 minutes, becomes the longest film to win an Oscar.
  • Moonlight is the lowest budget film - US$1.5 million (S$2.1 million) - to win Best Picture. Its US$22-million box-office earnings also makes it the lowest-grossing among the Best Picture nominees.
movieoscarshollywood