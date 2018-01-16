Redmayne calls for more change to achieve equal pay in Hollywood

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, 36, said on Sunday that Hollywood's campaign for gender equality had been "a long time coming" and a "huge amount of change" was still needed.

Speaking on the red carpet at the world premiere of his new animated film Early Man, the British star was asked about reports of a significant pay gap between Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams for re-shoots on All The Money In The World.

"It is incredibly important and I think that it has been a long time coming. I think the fact that last year, three of the top films were female-led films is showing there is change, but there is a huge amount of change needed yet. It is sort of systemic I think," Redmayne said.