Ridley Scott honoured

Ridley Scott, 79, became the 304th star to sink his handprints and footprints into cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Wednesday.

The British director who is readying to release his latest film Alien: Covenant, in the US today, said he considered the honour "a Holy Grail," recalling his first visit to the Chinese Theatre, which turned 90 yesterday.

"I used to walk up and down here. Hollywood Boulevard was perfumed, very clean and very pretty in those days," he said.