Roads to be closed for Crazy Rich Asians movie shoot

Roads in the city area will be closed on three days for a movie shoot, police said yesterday.

The Straits Times understands that the movie is Crazy Rich Asians.

The closures include Bukit Pasoh Road on June 14 and Victoria Street on June 17.

The direction of vehicular traffic along Ann Siang Hill from South Bridge Road to Club Street will be reversed on June 14, from 5am to noon.

During the closures, access will only be granted to police and emergency vehicles, police said.

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced. Vehicles found parking and causing obstruction will be towed.

Members of the public may contact the organiser on the hotline 6602-6664.