Roberts named Most Beautiful

Julia Roberts was named People magazine's most beautiful woman for a record fifth time on Wednesday, but the US actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

The 49-year-old was first bestowed the annual honour in 1991, a year after she skyrocketed to fame in the romance film Pretty Woman.

She was also named the world's most beautiful woman in 2000, 2005 and 2010.

"I'm very flattered," Roberts told People, adding: "I think I'm currently peaking."

US actress Jennifer Aniston was last year's most beautiful woman for People magazine. - REUTERS

Prince’s estate blocks release of Deliverance EP

Prince's estate moved on Wednesday to block the release of several decade-old tracks, casting a cloud over commemorations of the US musician's passing.

An independent label had announced plans to release a six-track EP of Prince songs, entitled Deliverance, today, which marks one year since his sudden death at age 57 from an accidental overdose of powerful painkillers.

But Prince's estate, which is led by his siblings, quickly intervened and accused Mr Ian Boxill, a sound engineer who recorded the tracks with Prince between 2006 and 2008, of violating an agreement.

"Mr Boxill is now trying to exploit the Prince recordings unlawfully in his possession," said a lawsuit filed in a Minnesota court.

The estate said Mr Boxill had signed a confidentiality agreement that the music would "remain Prince's sole and exclusive property".

Mr Boxill, who has worked with an array of artists including slain rap great Tupac Shakur, sent a reply that was sealed by the court.

In a statement announcing the music, he said most proceeds would go to Prince's estate and that the pop legend would have appreciated the independent release.

"I believe Deliverance is a timely release with everything going on in the world today, and in light of the one-year anniversary of his passing," he said in the statement. - AFP

Springsteen slams Trump in protest song

Singer Bruce Springsteen (above) has denounced US President Donald Trump as a "conman" as he collaborated on a new protest song released on Wednesday.

Joe Grushecky, a Pittsburgh-based heartland rocker who has worked in the past with Springsteen but has had much less commercial success, titled his song That's What Makes Us Great - a play on Mr Trump's campaign slogan Make America Great Again.

Halfway through the energetic rock tune, which sounds like it could have come from Springsteen's E Street Band, The Boss sings verses on his own.

"Don't you brag to me that you never read a book / I never put my faith in a conman and his crooks," Springsteen sings in clear reference to Mr Trump.

Springsteen, 67, and Grushecky come together for a chorus that urges mobilisation against Mr Trump.