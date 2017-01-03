Rogue One keeps firm grip on box-office top spot

Rogue One, the latest chapter in the Star Wars intergalactic saga, kept a firm grip on the box-office top spot for a third straight week, industry estimates for North America showed on Sunday.

The Disney film, the first stand-alone episode in the eight-film series, follows the mission of rebel alliance fighters trying to steal plans to the Empire's feared Death Star.

At this point in the three-day New Year's holiday weekend, Rogue One has taken in US$49.7 million (S$72 million) in US and Canadian theatres, bringing its three-week total to US$441 million, Exhibitor Relations reported.

Universal's animated musical Sing was the runner-up for a second straight week, with a US$41.4 million take so far this weekend and an accumulated total of $177.3 million.