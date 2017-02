Ryan Reynolds, the recipient of Harvard University’s annual Hasty Pudding Theatricals Man of the Year Award, gave fans a glimpse of his impressive lap dancing skills during his roast at the awards ceremony at Farkas Hall in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Friday.

The 40-year-old maintained his trademark sense of humour throughout the celebration, in which he was asked to dig through a garbage can for a green lantern, mocking the failure of his 2011 superhero flick.