Sci-fi fans celebrate Alien Day in Singapore

Sci-fi horror fans celebrated Alien Day on April 26 - a reference to the moon which features in 1979's Alien and its 1986 sequel Aliens. What keeps the fans coming back?

A fan poses for a photo with a replica facehugger from the Alien movie series.

A statue of the Alien at MINT Museum of Toys.

Star Wars fans have May the 4th as Star Wars Day.

For fans of the Alien movie franchise, their unofficial holiday is Alien Day, which was recently celebrated on April 26.

The date (4th month, 26th day) is a reference to LV-426, the moon which served as the backdrop to the first Alien film from 1979 and the setting for its 1986 sequel Aliens.

The series will receive its sixth entry in the form of the prequel Alien: Covenant, which opens in Singapore cinemas on May 10.

In the series chronology, Covenant is the second story and promises to bridge 2012's Prometheus to Alien.

With its ebony exoskeleton topped by an elongated eyeless head and horrifyingly gruesome life cycle, the Alien - known to fans as the Xenomorph - is definitely one of Hollywood's most iconic monsters.

Designed by renowned Swiss illustrator HR Giger, the creature's egg and the facehugger have spawned countless toys, statues video games and graphic novels.

To celebrate Alien Day here, a pop-up exhibition featuring Alien memorabilia and collectibles at MINT Museum of Toys on Seah Street was launched, running from April 27 to May 28.

Fans were also treated to a special screening of Alien and Aliens at GV Suntec City as well as an exclusive look at Alien: Covenant, courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox.

For Alien enthusiast Mr Ivan Avramovic, the original film left an indelible impression on him when he first watched it in the mid-eighties.

The 40-year-old told The New Paper: "It scared the bejesus out of me as a 10-year-old kid at the time.

"Over the years, I've come to appreciate the art that went into the movie and how groundbreaking it was.

"And then there's Aliens, which was completely different from Alien in terms of genre. Both movies probably top my lists in terms of horror and sci-fi and I just love them."