The secret to Hugh Jackman's success

Australian actor Hugh Jackman has come a long way since his breakthrough role as Wolverine in the first X-Men film in 2000.

From romantic comedies and action adventures to dramas and thrillers, and even musicals and animation, the 48-year-old has done it all and has become one of the top leading men in Hollywood.

But what is the secret to his success?

According to his former acting teacher Dean Carey, it is Jackman's "say yes" attitude, which the former instilled in him since their first meeting in 1992.

As creative and founding director of drama school Actors Centre Australia (ACA), the 57-year-old Australian has been teaching internationally for over three decades.

In 1992, Jackman had enrolled in ACA's full-time one-year course in Sydney.

Mr Carey told The New Paper: "As a student, Hugh always had a curious mind and always said yes - yes to opportunities, yes to new roles and supporting World Vision, to name a few. He was always hungry for what was next."

This trait is something Jackman, who has been patron of ACA since 2007, has carried with him for over 20 years.

Mr Carey was in town to share more about ACA's collaboration with premium pre-school MindChamps, to offer a drama curriculum for its students aged three to nine, in a bid to bring together theatre and education.

This programme will be launched in the last quarter of this year.

Though the pair mostly keep in touch via e-mail, they try to catch up when Jackman is in Sydney or Mr Carey in New York, where Jackman is based.

Mr Carey's best memory of Jackman as a student was when the latter wanted to perform Stars, one of the songs from the musical Les Miserables, for ACA's singing module.

He said: "I told him it was an extremely tricky song, and it would be really tough. But he was terrific. It was actually my first time hearing him sing, and he rose to the occasion."

Incidentally, Jackman's portrayal of Jean Valjean in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Miserables was Mr Carey's favourite big-screen performance from his ex-student.

He said: "He can dance, sing and act and was really outstanding (in the movie), reflecting his mature, adult side."

"I really liked him in (the 2006 magic-themed mystery thriller) The Prestige as well."