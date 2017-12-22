Seven former child actors accuse producer Gary Goddard of sex abuse

Seven former child actors said they were sexually abused by Hollywood producer Gary Goddard during the 1970s, adding weight to accusations made earlier by US actor Anthony Edwards.

The actors accusing Goddard said they had been moved to come forward by the account from Edwards, who said that as his mentor and representative starting when Edwards was 12, Goddard had sexually abused him for years.

The seven said Goddard's advances ranged "from straying hands on thighs during lulls in a production or fondling in a darkened Disneyland ride, to repeated incidents of sexual abuse during a troupe's overnight stays in a statewide tour" in California.