Shawn Mendes the biggest winner at EMAs

Shawn Mendes took home the Best Song, Best Artist and Biggest Fans prizes.

Canadian pop singer Shawn Mendes led the pack at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in London on Sunday night, taking home the Best Song, Best Artist and Biggest Fans prizes, in a show that featured performances from French Montana, The Killers and Kesha.

British singer-actress Rita Ora hosted the ceremony, and she also performed a mash-up of her 2017 hit Your Song and her new single Anywhere.

In a first for the EMAs - created in 1994 - categories were stripped of gender in a bid to "break barriers".

US rapper Eminem opened the show with is new track Walk On Water ahead of the upcoming release of his latest album Revival, with US singer Skylar Grey standing in for Beyonce to sing the other part in the duet.

He also took the award for Best Hip Hop, an honour he appeared to find slightly baffling.

"I am not really sure how I got this, because I have not had an album out in a few years," Eminem said in his acceptance speech, adding: "I got one coming though."

US singer Taylor Swift had been the most-nominated star with six nominations, but failed to win any awards.