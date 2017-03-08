She encounters bugs, snakes during filming

Chinese actress Jing Tian talks about all things Kong.

What appealed to you about Kong: Skull Island?

It was the story, which is powerful and touching. Of course, the idea of sharing the screen with Kong was exciting.

What was it like working with Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston?

Brie is a brilliant and dynamic actress. She is also caring and warm, and we enjoyed sharing fun stories. Tom is a dedicated actor. His tireless work brought out the best in everyone. He is so much fun to chat with. I remember he asked me to try doing a British accent, but it was so hard (laughs).

The movie was filmed across three continents. What were some memorable moments?

This has been the most I've travelled on a film. We started in Hawaii, then travelled to Australia and completed production in Vietnam.

In Australia... a huge caterpillar landed on my head, and a snake was just under my seat. That was scary. Shooting in remote areas of Vietnam was challenging, but all the locations have extraordinary views and beautiful landscapes.

What do you hope audiences take away from the film?

Audiences can expect non-stop action. This version of Kong, combined with incredible visual effects, will present a unique experience to audiences. In previous films, Kong was an adult. We have never experienced (a growing) Kong until now.

I feel so honoured to be able to share the story of how Kong becomes the king everyone is familiar with today.