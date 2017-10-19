Sheeran cancels parts of Asian tour, Singapore shows unaffected

British singer Ed Sheeran has cancelled several shows on his Asian tour, after it was revealed that he fractured his wrist and elbow in a bicycle accident earlier this week.

In an Instagram post yesterday, the 26-year-old said the injuries will leave him unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future.

"Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong," the post added.

"I am waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that."

Sheeran's Asian tour had been slated to kick off in Taipei on Sunday.

The Singapore leg of the tour is scheduled for Nov 11 and 12 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and has not been cancelled or postponed. Both shows are sold out. - THE STRAITS TIMES

Weinstein resigns from company board

Harvey Weinstein (right) with his brother, Bob. PHOTO: REUTERS

Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the board of The Weinstein Company (TWC), the board said on Tuesday, as he faces allegations that he sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women over three decades in the film business.

In the statement, the board also said it ratified its Oct 8 decision to fire Weinstein as chief executive of the award-winning movie and television company he co-founded with his younger brother, Bob.

Also on Tuesday, Toyota Motor Corp's Lexus unit said it is evaluating its partnership with TWC. Lexus is a sponsor of reality television show Project Runway, which TWC produces.

Weinstein's credit as executive producer and the TWC logo were removed from Project Runway last week.

Hollywood trade publication Variety on Tuesday also reported a separate harassment allegation against Bob Weinstein.

His attorney Bert Fields said in a statement that the story was "false and misleading", adding: "There is no way in the world that Bob Weinstein is guilty of sexual harassment." - REUTERS

I was sexually assaulted at 16: Witherspoon

PHOTO: AFP

More top Hollywood actresses are opening up about their experiences of sexual harassment, with Oscar-winning Reese Witherspoon (above), 41, saying she was just 16 when it happened to her for the first, but not only, time and by an unnamed director.

"I found it really hard to sleep, hard to think and hard to communicate," she said at Elle magazine's Women In Hollywood event on Monday.

"A lot of the feelings I have been having about anxiety, about being honest, the guilt for not speaking up earlier or taking action.

"True disgust at the director who assaulted me when I was 16 and anger that I felt at the agents and the producers who made me feel that silence was a condition of my employment.

"But after hearing all the stories these past few days... it has made me want to speak up and speak up loudly because I felt less alone this week than I have ever felt in my entire career."

At the same event, actress Jennifer Lawrence, 27, who has also won an Oscar, spoke of being humiliated and urged to lose weight at the start of her career.

"A female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much thinner than me.

"And we all stood side-by-side with only paste-ons covering our privates.

"After that degrading and humiliating line-up, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet.

"I let myself be treated a certain way because I felt like I had to for my career," she said. - AFP

Star Wars goes Solo next year

The origin story of Han Solo, the roguish intergalactic Star Wars bounty hunter, has finally been given a title, director Ron Howard said on Tuesday. Solo: A Star Wars Story will follow the beginnings of the character made famous by Harrison Ford in George Lucas' Star Wars films.

The movie is scheduled for release on May 25 next year.