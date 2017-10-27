Sheeran's S'pore concerts will go on

Ed Sheeran has confirmed that his sold-out shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 11 and 12 will not be cancelled.

A bicycle accident last week left the British singer-songwriter with a broken wrist, elbow and rib, and he said on social media then that he would have to cancel some concerts in Asia.

"A follow-up visit to my doctors today confirmed that I will be good to go from the Singapore shows onwards," he said in a press statement released yesterday by AEG Presents, organiser of the gigs here.

"Osaka, Tokyo and Manila will be rescheduled for April 2018," he added. "My dates in Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong and Jakarta will sadly need to be cancelled as it's just been impossible to reschedule these for next year.