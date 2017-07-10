Movies

Shia LaBeouf arrested for disorderly conduct

Jul 10, 2017 06:00 am

US actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Georgia early on Saturday after becoming "aggressive" towards a police officer and behaving in a "disorderly" fashion, authorities said.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, LaBeouf was arrested after he approached a bystander and a police officer, asking for a cigarette.

He was released hours later after posting a US$7,000 (S$9,700) bond, Mr Pete Nichols, spokesman for the Chatham County Sheriff's Department, said.

It is the latest in a series of arrests for the Transformers star, with at least one past incident also involving "disorderly" behaviour.

"When LaBeouf wasn't given a cigarette, he became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present," the police department said in a statement.

The officer told LaBeouf to leave the area but he refused and grew aggressive, the statement read.

When the officer attempted to place LaBeouf under arrest, he ran to a nearby hotel and was eventually arrested in the lobby.

LaBeouf was charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

He is in Georgia to film The Peanut Butter Falcon, a movie co-starring Dakota Johnson. - AFP

