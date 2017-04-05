Show and tell at CinemaCon

Cinema owners - 6,000 of them, from all over the US and abroad - converged on Caesars Palace in Las Vegas last week for annual trade show CinemaCon.

Over four days, they had sneak peeks of the slate of upcoming movies Hollywood studios have on offer.

Organised by the National Association of Theatre Owners, CinemaCon is always a fun event to attend.

The gargantuan hotel was dressed up with movie posters at every available space, particularly in the convention section, which was as big as a minor airport with its massive rooms spanning what seems like miles of corridors.

Even the escalators had movies advertised on their side panels.

Stars were flown in to present the footage from their films for just a few minutes, but they were always greeted with fan-like enthusiasm by the delegates.

There were even mini red carpets and interviews for the press covering the convention, even though a lot of the films are still in production and their release dates months away.

Here are the top 5 highlights:

MORE SUPERHEROES ON THE WAY

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and star Chris Pine showed footage in which Diana (Gal Gadot) and Pine's character have to spend the night together in close quarters on a boat.

Diana is curious about the first man she has ever met, but it is rated PG13, so do not let your imagination run wild.

Warner Bros also brought out Justice League director Zack Snyder and cast members Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher to sell their tentpole.

The funniest line in the trailer was The Flash (Miller) asking Batman (Affleck): "What are your superpowers again?" The reply? "I am rich."

Nothing that group of guys said in real life could top that.

BEST ONSTAGE BANTER

When Dwayne Johnson introduced co-stars Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan and Jack Black for Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Black burst into a made-up song.

He then joked that they had it much rougher than Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant because they were in Hawaii and had to deal with centipedes.

Kevin Hart appeared on video and tried to tell the audience he was the best thing in the movie, but was muted by Johnson as they exchanged raised middle fingers.

FUNNIEST MOMENTS

Baywatch had, hands down, the funniest moments.

Hilarious footage involving Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson - yes, him again - in a morgue was shown, and that scene cannot be described in a family newspaper.

At the Transformers: The Last Knight presentation, actor Jerrod Carmichael called co-star Sir Anthony Hopkins his good friend "T-Hop".

Finally, The Mummy stars Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis and Jake Johnson talked about the 64 takes in the zero-gravity chamber on board a plane - "there was a lot of barfing".

Not leading man Tom Cruise, though - he is a superhero in real life too.

MOST ANTICIPATED

Seriously, how long have we been waiting for Blade Runner 2049?

Director Denis Villeneuve and star Ryan Gosling - who elicited groans when he said the original 1982 sci-fi cult classic was released when he was two - showed really cool atmospheric footage of a dystopian Los Angeles, which included Harrison Ford reprising his role as Deckard.

"Prepare to start going steady with the edge of your seats," said Gosling.

Another awesome movie judging from the trailer and footage was The Greatest Showman, introduced by its producer-star Hugh Jackman, who charmed us all by thanking his mother in the audience ,"because if I do not, she will start heckling me".

It is the musical about P.T. Barnum, founder of the Barnum & Bailey circus.

Aside from Jackman, who can do it all - singing, dancing and acting - it also features standout Broadway star Keala Settle playing the Bearded Woman.

MOST TOUCHING

Vin Diesel teared up during the presentation of Fast & Furious 8, promising that it is the best instalment because he feels his late co-star and franchise lead Paul Walker "looking down on us, and we do not want to let him down".

