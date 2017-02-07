Shyamalan tweets plan for Split sequel

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, Director, writer, producer M. Night Shyamalan and actor James McAvoy attend "Split" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 18, 2017 in New York City.

M Night Shyamalan's Spilt saw a three-week US box-office success, and the film-maker celebrated the achievement with an announcement of a sequel,

"I have an 11-page outline for my next film in my bag. I can't tell you what it is, but If you've seen #Split..." tweeted Shyamalan, 46.

Split, starring James McAvoy, is the story of a man with multiple personalities. It has earned an estimated US$98.7 million (S$139 million) in the US, and over US$142 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.