Sing along with Hugh Jackman

Local movie-goers are showing much love to The Greatest Showman, the Hugh Jackman–starring circus musical.

The original musical is still the No. 1 film in its fourth weekend of release in Singapore, an unprecedented occurrence in the industry. The movie’s Singapore box office currently stands at $2.43 million.

The soundtrack is also currently at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and iTunes Singapore, thanks to the catchy tunes written by Academy Award-winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

A special Sing-Along version of The Greatest Showman will be released from Feb 1 at Shaw Theatres Lido only. Session timings and tickets are available at www.shaw.sg from Jan 31.

The Sing-Along version includes song lyrics at the bottom of the screen with cues, where audiences can sing along to the Golden Globes-winning original song This Is Me and the popular Rewrite The Stars, taking the cinematic experience to a new level.

The Greatest Showman, starring Jackman, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Michelle Williams and Rebecca Ferguson, is a fictional account of PT Barnum and celebrates the birth of show business.