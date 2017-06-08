Sky-high Spider-Man Tom Holland remains grounded

He may scale the heights but he's keeping his feet on the ground.

The latest actor to take the mantle of friendly neighbourhood web-slinger, Tom Holland, remains grounded even as he springs to stardom in the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Holland and Jacob Batalon, who plays his best friend Ned Leeds, are in town to promote the film, which opens here on July 6.

Speaking to regional press at the ArtScience Museum yesterday, Holland cited Robert Downey Jr, who plays Tony Stark/Iron Man, as his role model – a relationship mirrored by their characters in the film.

The 21-year-old British actor said: "(My best advice from him) is something I've seen and watched him do throughout the process of making this movie.

"He's 10 minutes early every day, says hello to every crew member, is kind, polite and hardworking."

Holland said he aspires to follow in his footsteps.

"It shows me that it doesn't matter how famous you get, how much money you make, you should always treat everyone the same and be respectful to everyone."

TNP PHOTO: ADELINE TAN

The press conference he spoke at was the cap on an evening that kicked off with a red carpet event filled with Spider-Man cosplayers and fans from around the region.

Producer and President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige also joined the conference via Skype and teased the inclusion of an Asian playing a superhero in future films.

"There are a number of different characters from the (Marvel) universe we are looking to bring to the screen."

Holland also spoke about how he found out about his latest role- through Instagram while he was lying on his bed.

TNP PHOTO: ADELINE TAN

"I was in my bed, with my dog, just relaxing when I saw the announcement: 'Tom Holland is the new Spider-Man' on Instagram!"

"So Instagram knew before me!"