Snikt! Logan claws its way to top of box office

Logan tore into the weekend US box office, opening to a massive US$85.3 million (S$120 million) and proving that moviegoers will show up in force for R-rated comic book movies.

The US$97 million superhero spin-off marks Hugh Jackman's last turn as mutant Wolverine after 17 years of donning the adamantium claws.

As the movie business grows more saturated with stories about costumed vigilantes, studios are trying to find ways to differentiate their own comic book adaptations.- REUTERS