Soderbergh’s film shot on iPhone premieres at Berlinale

Director Steven Soderbergh said on Wednesday he so enjoyed making his psychological thriller Unsane on an iPhone, he would find it hard to go back to conventional film-making.

Unsane, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival, was shot over just two weeks - way shorter than the months a movie usually takes.

It tells the story of Sawyer Valentini, who moves to a new city to escape her stalker David but finds herself admitted to a mental health institution where he works. Sawyer is played by Claire Foy.

Not having to secure a camera to the ceiling is a big advantage, as is being able to go straight from watching a rehearsal to shooting, Soderbergh said.

"The gap now between the idea and the execution of the idea is just shrinking and this means you get to try out more ideas," he said.

Joshua Leonard, who plays David, said: "There is nothing more fun as an actor than just being in the thick of the creative process when you are actually on set and not having to wait for the machine of film-making to catch up with the creative impulse."

Unsane is among around 400 films screening at the Berlinale, which runs until Sunday.