Solo star Donald Glover loved his Millennium Falcon 'bachelor pad'

When Solo: A Star Wars Story opens here on May 24, do not be surprised if US actor-musician Donald Glover, 34, steals scenes from leading man Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo.

Playing the younger Lando Calrissian, a smuggler on the rise in the galaxy's underworld who joins a crew that has been hired to pull off a dangerous heist with Han, Glover reprises the role most famously portrayed by Billy Dee Williams in The Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi.

Glover wanted the part because Lando was "the most intriguing character" to him when he was a child, because "you didn't really know if you could trust him when you met him".

He added: "He kind of came out of nowhere, and sometimes he is a good guy and sometimes he is a bad guy. He is only beholden to himself. I think those are honest traits, so I thought he was interesting."

Did you have reservations about taking on such an iconic role?

"No, I wasn't really nervous. He is an iconic character, but I was never going to play him like Billy Dee Williams. I knew going into it that it was going to be compared, but I think at a certain point, it is... a completely different story, and my take on him is probably way different.

"I guess it could be considered daunting, but it never felt that way to me. I was excited to play somebody like that."

Why do people like Lando?

"It is always nice to meet people in life who have flair and style. I think it is a lot of work to put that much style into your everyday life. You have to really care about things, and it shows that you care about perception in life in a different way.

"I think there is something about Lando that is really graceful and cool."

How would you describe Lando to someone who has not seen a Star Wars movie?

"I would say that he is a very particular person, very prim and proper. He is just cool. He is a smooth person. He is self-assured, and he is the type of person who could be the life of the party if he sees it as being advantageous to him."

Was he fun to play?

"Lando definitely has the best clothes, like overcoats and capes. It has been great to wear all those costumes. It has been fun to focus on this character and make something that is unique. I have had a blast being Lando. From the hair to the capes to the boots, it has been very comfortable to me."

What are some things that we learn about Lando in Solo?

"Lando is a hard gambler. He is kind of a maverick. I feel like he has been running around for a while. It is funny, because when you meet Han in A New Hope, you feel like he has been doing his thing longer than Lando.

"I think this movie shows Lando has been around doing this kind of wheeling and dealing for a bit longer, which I think is cool. We also get to meet his first mate and people he has worked with before. We get to see more of his world and what he is known for."

Describe the Millennium Falcon in this film.

"It is brand new, which is really cool to see. In between takes, I tend to hang out and just sleep in there. It is such a calming, relaxing ship. It is such a bachelor pad. We've never seen it this nice. It is more of a reflection of Lando than Han, because it is Lando's at this point...

"It has a large living room, with a drinks and food section, and a stereo and a gaming station. The bedroom has a huge closet with, like, a million capes in it. It has a modern and minimalist approach to space travel.

"If I were flying through space, this is definitely the way I would want to do it. It is a great party ship."

Was it exciting to join this universe?

"Yes. I grew up on it, so it is really exciting to be on something like this. It was great to have that prior knowledge of the world. I didn't have to do any research. It is not even about me geeking out, but it is just nice to have something that is already imprinted in your DNA, and you can just live it."