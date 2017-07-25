Song Joong Ki here on Aug 8

Ahead of his wedding to South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo, South Korean actor Song Joong Ki, 31, has a date with Singapore.

He will be here on a publicity tour for his film, The Battleship Island, on Aug 8, Golden Village Pictures said yesterday. He will be joined by the director, Ryoo Seung Wan, and his co-stars Hwang Jung Min and So Ji Sub.

Opening here on Aug 17, the movie is about three men staging an escape from a forced labour camp during the Japanese colonial era.

The Songs, who met on the set of hit 2016 TV series Descendants Of The Sun, said they will wed on Oct 31.